Obituary: J Kent McHose
December 8, 1937 – July 20, 2019
J Kent is survived by his wife, 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He loved the mountains, the High Arctic, and wilderness travel. He was passionate about, and rode the Pan Mass Challenge 15 times to raise money for Dana Farber Cancer Research. During his time in Summit County, he served 6 1/2 years on the Summit School District’s Board of Education. He was also a member of the Lord of the Mountains Church, and a board member for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC). He is deeply missed.
