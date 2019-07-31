Obituary: J Kent McHose

J Kent McHose recently stepped down from his position as treasurer of the Summit School District's Board of Education. He and his wife Mary Nan will still pursue helping school children throughout the world as they together continue to chase adventure abroad.

Kevin Fixler / kfixler@summitdaily.com |

J Kent McHose

Kevin Fixler / kfixler@summitdaily.com |

December 8, 1937 – July 20, 2019

J Kent is survived by his wife, 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He loved the mountains, the High Arctic, and wilderness travel. He was passionate about, and rode the Pan Mass Challenge 15 times to raise money for Dana Farber Cancer Research. During his time in Summit County, he served 6 1/2 years on the Summit School District’s Board of Education. He was also a member of the Lord of the Mountains Church, and a board member for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC). He is deeply missed.