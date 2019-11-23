Obituary: Jack Bishop

Jack Bishop

July 7, 1946 – November 18, 2019

Jack S. Bishop, 73, formerly of Le Roy, IL, passed away November 18, 2019 in Colorado. He was born July 7, 1946 to Jack M. and Alma Warren Bishop. On August 31, 1968, he married Donna Streff in Plano, IL. Jack was a graduate of Le Roy High School and Illinois State University where he majored in education. He served three years in the U. S. Army and later taught mathematics in Albuquerque, NM, where his two children were born. After returning to Le Roy, IL in 1976, he worked at Modine Manufacturing, Beich’s Candy, and Mitsubishi Motors. Jack and Donna retired to Frisco, CO in 2002 to enjoy a bit of heaven. Jack enjoyed a variety of sports and outdoor pursuits including camping, hiking, fishing, bicycling, and mini golf. He had a lifelong love of architecture and he designed and built the family home in 1977 with the help of a few friends. His main passion was traveling with family, including countless trips to Disney and U.S. National Parks. Jack is survived by his wife, Donna, of Frisco, CO, two sons, Michael (Jeanne) of Twin Lakes, WI and Aaron of New Delhi, India, and three granddaughters, Ava, Ana, and Ella of Twin Lakes, WI. He is also survived by one sister, Debra (Steve) Thomas of Le Roy, IL, one brother, Gene of Everett, WA, and one brother-in-law, Earl Hargis of Winter Springs, FL. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Hargis. A service will be held in his memory at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL on Saturday, November 30 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family invites you to send a favorite story of Jack to P.O. Box 240, Frisco, CO 80443.