Obituary: James Marshall (Tonny) Tonneson

James Marshall (Tonny) Tonneson

Courtesy photo

James Marshall (Tonny) Tonneson died unexpectedly of a brain bleed on 11/3/19 at the age of 56. Jim was surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves behind his children, Jarod (Karli) Tonneson and Tawna Tonneson and his grandchildren, James, Brayden and Waylon. His parents, Tom and Jan Tonneson; siblings Joan (Dan) Tesdahl, Bob (Julie) Tonneson, Kathy Tonneson, Sue Tonneson, and Amy (Eric) Plath. Nieces and nephews: Andy (Erica) Mason, Brittany Mason, Moriah and Andre Tonneson and Veda, Ravi and Sitara Plath; cousins, aunts and uncles.

Jim graduated from Mankato West High School and moved from Minnesota to Colorado. He made Colorado his home where he worked and raised his family. His children and grandchildren were the most important part of his life.

Jim was a devoted father and family man and had a heart of gold. He was a hard worker. He loved the outdoors, he was adventurous and an avid car enthusiast. He was witty with a great sense of humor and “unique” smile.

Jim will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Services will be held at a later date.