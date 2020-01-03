Obituary: James P. Fugere

James P. Fugere

Courtesy photo

December 12, 1939 – January 1, 2020

James P. Fugere, 80, of Boulder, CO passed away on January 1, 2020. Jim was born on December 12, 1939 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Philip and Kathleen Fugere. He graduated from Michigan Tech University in 1961. Marlene and Jim met in Minneapolis at Control Data and were married on October 6, 1962 in Jackson, Minnesota. Jim had a great love of the outdoors, especially of skiing, biking and hiking. Jim and the family moved to Boulder in 1981 after accepting a position with Storage Technology. When Storage Tech experienced some financial difficulties in the early 1980’s, Jim and five partners started McData in 1982. Jim was the lead engineer and developed the product. In 1995 McData was acquired in a stock purchase by EMC2. Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Christine Kaiser (Pete), Lisa Batts (Greg) and Valerie Fugere; siblings, Robert Fugere (Gloria), Mary Jane Vogel (Jim) and Gilbert Fugere (Barb); and six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathy. The visitation will be Friday, January 3 starting at 5:00 PM with the Vigil at 6:00 PM at Greenwood and Myers Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 4 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit http://www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.