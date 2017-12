Jay Poucher

Aug 20, 2017 — Nov 15, 2017

Our Beloved Jay R. Poucher, husband of Ann Poucher (nee Delahunty) passed away on November 15, 2017 at his home in Alma, CO.

A celebration of Life will be held at Father Dyer Church, 310 Wellington Rd., Breckenridge, CO on Saturday, December 16th at 12.30pm. We encourage you to share a memory, story, a poem or reading at the memorial.