Obituary: Jennifer Ann Voxakis

Jennifer Ann Voxakis (nee Smith), 52 years old from Silverthorne, passed away at her home on March 18 after a fierce battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, together inseparably for 28 years, Michael Peter Voxakis. Jennifer was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and grew up in Conifer, attending Evergreen High School. She continued on at Metro State pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. Her degree sent her on her journey to teach, choreograph and perform every style of dance imaginable. Her affiliation with the Rocky Mountain Dance Academy made her a well-known dance instructor in Summit County, teaching all ages and abilities. Her passion for dance was accompanied by equal loves for water skiing, snow skiing, great music and of course her husband and family.

She is also survived by Robert Smith, father, married to Jeanine Smith-Littleton; Chris Smith, brother, Arvada; Paula Hemstrom, sister, Denver; Andrew Smith, brother, married to Heather, Eagle Mountain, Utah; Gigi Appling, sister-in-law, married to Dan, Austin, Texas; numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Anita Smith, mother; Greg Smith, brother, married to Lois Smith, Commerce City; Martin Duane Smith, infant brother.

Funeral Services are being held on Friday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at the Dillon Community Church, 371 La Bonte St. Interment to follow at the Dillon Cemetery. Mike and the family will also receive guests at the Silverthorne Town Pavilion, 400 Blue River Pkwy, Friday, March 23, following the interment from 2-5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to any or all of the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to go to the Summit Musicians Relief Fund nonprofit, P.O. Box 1881 Silverthorne, CO, 80498. Arrangements were made by Encore Funeral Services, Denver (EncoreFuneralServices.com).