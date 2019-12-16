Obituary: Jesse Janeczko

March 2, 1975 – December 13, 2019

Jesse Cameron Janeczko, 44, died unexpectedly at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 13, 2019 of complications from his ongoing struggle with epilepsy. He spent his last day doing what he loved- enjoying the company of dear friends.

Jesse was born the “Sundance Kid” in Sundance, Wyoming on March 2, 1975, but lived the majority of his life in Boulder, Colorado where he began his love of the outdoors. He attended Bear Creek and Douglass Elementary, Platt Junior High, Fairview High School and CU Boulder. He later moved to Winter Park where he continued his adventures skiing and exploring the back hills on his ATV and snowmobile.

Jesse most recently traded the mountains for the desert. He loved hiking, camping, fishing, boating, and wakeboarding in the Arizona sunshine. Always a “Boy with His Dog,” Frenchies Daisy and Bo were his beloved constant companions. He embodied the mantra, “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” He was loved by many.

He is survived by is mother, Deborah of Boulder, his father, Michael of Longmont, his brother Jeremy of Los Angeles and his sister, Kara of Brooklyn, as well as lifelong and newfound friends.

A celebration and remembrance of Jesse’s life will be held in the Columbine Ballroom of the Hotel Boulderado from 3pm to 5pm, (Pine Street between Broadway and 13th Street) on Saturday Dec. 21st and also in Scottsdale, Arizona at a time and place to be determined.