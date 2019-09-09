Obituary: Kelly Lloyd Whitehead

Kelly Lloyd Whitehead

Jul 22, 1961 – Aug 27, 2019

Kelly Lloyd Whitehead, 58 of Drexel, Missouri passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home in Drexel. Kelly was born July 22, 1961 in Springfield, Missouri. Kelly worked as a carpenter, but loved to fish and ski. He enjoyed the mountains, and many would say he was an animal on the slopes! He loved his family dearly, he was a great father & grandfather. Kelly was a man who believed in his community and in helping others, he was a fun, fearless man that lived his life to the fullest and was often the life of the party! Kelly spent decades in Summit County, Colorado where he worked & rocked it on the slopes during his spare time. Kelly was preceded in death by his father Ronald Whitehead. He is survived by his mother Judy Hesse and husband Ronnie, five siblings, three daughters, Heather Whitehead of Austin, TX, Amber Whitehead and husband Josh of Breckenridge, CO, and Rachel Whitehead of Lubbock, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brielle Razo and Bailey Cobb of Breckenridge, CO, along with extended family members and many dear friends. Messages of condolence can be left at http://www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.