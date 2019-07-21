Obituary: Ken O’Bryan

Ken O’Bryan

Courtesy photo

October 30, 1958 — July 14, 2019

Ken O’Bryan, 60, died unexpectedly in his home on the morning of Sunday, July 14th.

Ken was born on October 30, 1958. He grew up in Dayton, OH and graduated from Carroll High School in 1976. Ken earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architectural Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati in 1980.

He is survived by his wife, Lori O’Bryan; his sister Kathy Stahl and husband Mike; his brother Jim O’Bryan and wife Carol; his brother Dan O’Bryan, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob (Obie) and Donna O’Bryan.

Ken moved to Colorado with Lori in 1990 and developed a great love for Colorado and Summit County. He created O’Bryan Partnership in 1999; OPI is now an award-winning firm that takes pride in the partnerships it has with contractors and clients alike.

Ken left a piece of himself in every one of the buildings and projects that he designed, whether it was in Summit County or across the country or world. He was sought after for his unique talent in creating memorable buildings and creations – a skill that he brought even to his own home through continuous improvement projects.

Ken gave generously of his time and energy to the Summit County community. He loved skiing, fishing and traveling, vintage cars, and Budweiser beer. He was a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers and was a true animal lover. He will be greatly missed by his puppies, P-Nut, Broggan and Madison; his guinea pig JJ, and his three horses, Taos, Domino and Chester. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Thursday, August 1st from 2:00-7:00.

Contributions in memory of Ken may be made to:

Denver Dumb Friends League: ddfl.org

The Summit Foundation: summitfoundation.org

Bristlecone Hospice: Please send checks to PO Box 1327, Frisco, Colorado 80443

Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Ken’s family.