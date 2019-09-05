Obituary: Kenneth H. Worth

Kenneth H. Worth

Nov. 26, 1928 — Sept. 3, 2019

Kenneth H. Worth, 90, of Potsdam, New York and formerly of Silverthorne, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, New York. He was born Nov. 26, 1928 in Somerville, Connecticut to Herbert and Thelma (Wilcox) Worth. A memorial service will be held on a later date at the family’s convenience. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories can be expressed online at GarnerFH.com.