Obituary: Kim Lee Fenske

Kim Lee Fenske

Courtesy photo

June 24, 1959 – December 13, 2019

Kim Lee Fenske died from extended heart and lung problems on December 13, 2019, at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Born June 24, 1959, in Kenosha, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, the youngest of six children born to Arthur Stannard Fenske and Norma Elizabeth (Johnson) Fenske. He spent his early childhood in Kenosha and then the family moved to Hartland, Belmont and Pulaski, Wisconsin. He graduated from Pulaski High School and went on to graduate with a BS in Education from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, a MS in Teaching – History at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, and received the degree of Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor) from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Kim was a State Assembly Page, ran for office in the Wisconsin State Assembly, and was active in the Democratic Party during the Al Gore campaign in Wisconsin. He began his law career serving as a law clerk in Bemidji, Minnesota, practiced law at a firm in Appleton, Wisconsin, and worked as a public defender. He taught in Oconto Falls and Portage, Wisconsin before becoming a lawyer for the Ho-Chunk Nation in Wisconsin. He was a ski instructor in Wisconsin before moving to Colorado as a Park Ranger, a volunteer with the Dillon Ranger District as a wildland firefighter, a ski and snowboard instructor, a snowplow operator and finally, a driver for the Summit Stage. His work in Colorado allowed him to pursue his writing career completing five Colorado hiking guides featuring his photography. Kim was pleased to complete his last book in the summer of 2019. He loved photography, writing and hiking Colorado’s 14ers. He provided many articles for the Sports & Outdoors section of the Summit Daily News. He also loved serving others and working on trails as a volunteer to help restore bridges and clear pathways.

Preceded in death by his parents, siblings Jeanette Gale, Stuart Vonne, and sister-in-law, Jeanette Louise (Jerry).

He is survived by a brother, Jerry and sisters Sally (Charles) Rix and Julie (David) Christensen, an Aunt Marion (Melvin) Johnson, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A family memorial service is pending. Please make a memorial donation in Kim’s name to an environmental group of your choice.