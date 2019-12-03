Obituary: Larry Joe Smithwick

Larry Joe Smithwick

Courtesy photo

Larry Joe Smithwick passed away November 20, 2019 in Texas at the age of 68 from pancreatic cancer. He was born to the late Jack and Nancy Smithwick in San Saba, Texas.

Larry graduated from Plano High School, attended the University of North Texas and graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in business. He served in the Army from 1971-1972. Larry met his wife Joy Lewis in college and married in 1975. In 1984, they moved to Frisco, CO and opened Smithwick’s BBQ. Larry was best known for his Texas pit smoked meats and jerky throughout Summit County. He was instrumental in starting the Frisco BBQ challenge and won several awards for his brisket and ribs. The Smithwick’s were residents of Frisco for 35 years and recently retired to Granbury, Texas. He is survived by his wife Joy, daughters Wendy Hanson of San Antonio, Diana Reisbeck of Denver, son in laws Christian Hanson, Paul Reisbeck, grandchildren, Kinley and Porter Hanson, Mila Reisbeck, brother Jack Smithwick of Georgetown, Texas and Peggy Gillum of Leander, Texas.