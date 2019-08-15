Obituary: Marian Arlys Jacobs

Marian Arlys Jacobs

Courtesy photo



July 24, 1934 – August 05, 2019

Marian Arlys Jacobs: Born July 24, 1934, died August 5, 2019 at the age of 85 in Denver, Colorado. She was with her boys and passed surrounded by love.

Arlys was born Marian Arlys Brown in Guymon, Oklahoma to Dale and Avis Brown. She had 4 sisters: Patricia Brown Brune, Dorothy Brown Christianson, Doris Brown St. Clair and Mary Lynn Brown Spence, and two brothers: Colin Brown and Jerry Brown. Arlys is survived by her brother Jerry Brown and her four sons Eddy Jacobs, Mark Jacobs, Steven Jacobs, and Alan Jacobs. She also has 7 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Edward “Jake” Bryan Jacobs who died in 1993, and her husband, Grant Garlinghouse, who died in 2016 and grandson, Bryan Dale Jacobs who died in 2018.

Arlys was a dedicated worker at the Dillon Post Office for many years and enjoyed the people she worked with.

Arlys was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the Dillon Community Church on August 19th at 3:00 PM.