Obituary: Marie Alice Renner Zdechlik

Marie Alice Renner Zdechlik

Courtesy photo

Marie Alice Renner Zdechlik (b. 1925) of Frisco passed away on Monday, October 14th, 2019. Marie is survived by four children: Kristine (John Cleeves), Joel (Laurie), Lisa (Jim Goins), David (Cathy Hymer), and her “adopted daughter,” Susan Anderson Wentworth, as well as six grandchildren: Kaitlin, Lauren, Andrew, Eric, Blake, and Evan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert “Bob” “Zeke” Zdechlik, two children: Jon (Sherri Steeves) and Matt, son-in-law, James Goins, and two sisters: Elizabeth Rahne and Eleanor Thompson.

Funeral Services: Friday, October 25th, 2019, 1:00 pm. Viewing and Rosary: Thursday, October 24th, 2019, 5:30 p.m. Both will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne, Colorado. Reception immediately following at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Burial: Saturday, October 26th, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Dillon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Denver, Colorado.