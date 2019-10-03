Obituary: Marjean Irene Jaeb (nee Czichotzki)

Aug 18, 1931 – Oct 01, 2019

Jaeb (nee Czichotzki), Marjean Irene

Age 88, of Wyoming, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Margaret (Lambert) Czichotzki; Daughter, Marie Jaeb; sister, Donna (Kenneth) VanTassel; Grandson, Matthew Duane Jaeb. Survived by her loving husband Daniel of 65 years and their children: Margaret (Gary) VanTassel, Duane (Ileen), and Teresa (Larry) Svendsen; Grandchildren: Paul, Jennifer, Amy and Stacey VanTassel; RaeAnn (Aaron) Kubes, Kelsey and Sarah Jaeb; Savannah (Josh) Mishler, Daniel, Derek, and Drew (Julia) Svendsen; Great Grandchildren, Mason & Alden Kubes, Tinley Mishler and Solvi Svendsen; Brother, Jerry (Janet) Czichotzki and many other extended family.

Marj was united in marriage to Dan on February 6, 1954 on Whidbey Island, WA. They began a whirlwind life together, moving 13 times with Great Northern, Burlington Northern Railroad. She will be missed by many friends, relatives, and staff at Meadows on Fairview and her Martha’s Servers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wyoming, MN.

Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming. Visitation 4-7 PM, Saturday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to service at church on Sunday. Interment at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Wyoming, MN. Memorials may be made to the family and directed at a later date.

