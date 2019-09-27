Obituary: Mary and Jim Molter

Mary and Jim Molter, former residents of Breckenridge from the 1990’s until 2007, passed away recently. Jim, born in Ft. Meyers, FL in 1938, passed away July 28, 2019, and Mary, born in Jackson, AL in 1947, passed away 5 weeks later on September 4. After leaving Breckenridge, they made their home in Moab, Utah until moving to Green Valley, AZ in 2013. Each suffered from a lengthy illness and each died at home in Green Valley, AZ.

Mary owned and operated Java Jungle, a popular gift/coffee shop in Breckenridge and Jim was active in the Ski Patrol and designed and built log furniture. Both were active in animal protection and animal welfare programs. Jim enjoyed 4-wheeling and Mary was a talented animal portrait artist. Those wishing to make memorial gifts may address them to: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.