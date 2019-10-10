Obituary: Nancy Anne Nelson

Nancy Anne Nelson

Courtesy photo

November 10, 1966 – June 29, 2019

Nancy Anne Nelson: Born November 10, 1966, died June 29, 2019 at the age of 52 in Denver, Colorado. Nancy was born in Homewood, Illinois as Nancy Anne Inwood. She is survived by her son, Zachary David Nelson; her father, Albert Inwood (Tracy); her two brothers, Scott (Jodie) and John (Tracy) Inwood; and sister, Anne Inwood. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Parmakian Inwood; her maternal grandparents, John and Adele Parmakian; and paternal grandparents, Adam and Isabel Inwood.

Nancy graduated from Western State Colorado University in Gunnison with an accounting degree. She went on to work for Boeing in Seattle, Washington. Nancy moved to Breckenridge, Colorado where she lived until her passing. She was an excellent skier who loved the Colorado mountains where she grew up. Nancy was an avid scuba diver as well. Nancy will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Green Mountain Cemetery Park, 290 20th Street in Boulder, Colorado on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 am