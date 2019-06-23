Obituary: Patricia Alice Boyle

Patricia Alice Boyle

May 21, 1959 – June 17, 2019

Patricia Boyle of Fairplay, Colorado, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on May 21, 1959. Patricia graduated from Westfield High in 1977. She attended Boston University College of St. Elizabeth and New School for Social Research, New York Restaurant School.

Patricia was preceded in death by her life partner, Mark Wodtke, and her mother, Jean Marie Boyle. Patricia and Mark were married on October 15, 1992 and spent many happy years together. She is survived by her father, John, and her stepmother, Lois, her siblings, Jack (Mary Jane), Michael (Christine), Kate, Christopher, Jeffrey (Kele), Genevieve, Timothy, and Bill (Vi), and nine nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews. Wendy and Sammy, her Jack Russell “babies” are in good hands. She also leaves behind many friends that she considered family.

Patricia loved visiting Long Beach Island where she spent her childhood summers. It brought her joy and peace. Patricia enjoyed cooking, and did so professionally and for her husband, family and friends. She prepared legendary meals for the rafting trips that Wookie and all who floated with him relished.

Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey. Arrangements are being made by Higgins and Bonner Funeral Home in Westfield, New Jersey. A celebration of life will take place in Colorado later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA and the ACLU.