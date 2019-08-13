Obituary: Penny Lynn Lovely-Philippe

Penny Lynn Lovely-Philippe

Courtesy photo

February 8, 1952-August 3, 2019

Born February 8, 1952 in Denver, Colorado and passed away unexpectedly August 3, 2019 in Ft. Collins, Colorado. She was the daughter of Colorado pioneer families and the proud graduate of Denver University; graduating alongside her late mother, Dorothy Jamison Lovely. Later becoming one of the first women owner/operator in the scrap industry in Columbine Iron and Metal, a company started by her late father, Norman “Swede” Lovely.

Overcoming stage IV breast cancer, Penny took not one day for granted: showing kindness, generosity, selflessness, and a larger than life personality. She never knew a stranger, made an impact on countless lives and will be sorely missed by many friends. She is survived by her son, Trevor Philippe and daughter, Talya Philippe; both of Frisco, Colorado.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at 4014 S. Lemay Ave #11, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525In lieu of flowers please make all donations to: Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.