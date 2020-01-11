Obituary: Phyl Wegner

Phyl Wegner

Courtesy photo

June 5, 1932 – January 6, 2020

Phyl Wegner was born on June 5, 1932, in Red Wing, Minnesota to John and Harriet (Lamberg) Johnson. She died on January 6, 2020 at Brookdale Skyline in Colorado Springs. She married Roger Wegner on June 16, 1956, and together raised three sons: Allen (Becky), Mark (Janice), and Scott (Lena). Phyl graduated from Red Wing High School in 1951. She earned a Bachelors in Education from Gustavus College in 1955 and a Masters in Coaching from the University of Minnesota in 1973. Her career as a PE and Health Teacher and Coach spanned 35 years. Rog and Phyl moved the family to Cleveland, OH, Davenport, IA, Slidell, LA, and back to Minneapolis. They lived in Kanagawa, Japan for the last few years of Rog’s career. Before retiring to Colorado, Minnesota was always home. As a wife and mother, Phyl planned many trips for the family including canoeing in the Boundary Waters. She supported the boys in their many years of sports and Boy Scouts. Just before retiring, Phyl and Rog designed and built a retirement home in Summit County that overlooks the Lower Blue River and the Gore Range. Phyl spent her retirement years volunteering at the Summit County Historical Society, July 4th parades, and numerous other events. She faithfully cleaned up trash along Hwy 9 for 24 years for the Colorado DOT. Phyl and Rog were members of the Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church and Friends of the Lower Blue. They learned western and square dancing and enjoyed many evenings with their dance group. They also enjoyed traveling the world. Phyl’s husband, parents, and brother preceded her in death. She leaves behind her three sons and five grandchildren; Dustin (Mark), Sydney & Spencer (Al) and Ezra & Noah (Scott). She adored her family and was a good wife, mother and grandmother. No Memorial Service will be held. Her ashes will be spread at a later date in Rog’s Meadow near Acorn Creek. Memorials in Phyl’s name can be made to Summit County Historical Society or Friends of the Lower Blue.