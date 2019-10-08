Obituary: Rosario Licciardi

Rosario Licciardi

Courtesy photo

January 24, 1921 – August 27, 2019

Rosario Licciardi, 98, of Johnstown, NY, formerly of Dillon and Windsor, Colorado, passed away on August 27, 2019. Mr Licciardi was born on January 24, 1921 and lived life well in both New York State and in Colorado. He is survived by his daughter, Camille Smullen, and her husband Thomas of Gloversville, NY, by his son Anthony (Nino) Licciardi and wife Tina of Vail; grandchildren, Camden Callan (Michael), Garner Agone (Emily), Talia Agone (Lance Emore), all of Windsor, Landria Stinson (Julius) of Laramie, Wyoming, Stephen Licciardi, Denver, and Timothy Licciardi, San Diego, as well as his eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Licciardi enjoyed life especially the time he was able to spend with family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anne , who passed in 1995. He honorably served his country as a US Marine during WW II. He received a Purple Heart after he was wounded on Iwo Jima. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 11 at 11 a.m. at the Minturn Chapel, Minturn, followed by a service with military honors at the Dillon Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.