Obituary: Rosemary “Mitzie” Hawkins

Rosemary "Mitzie" Hawkins

Courtesy photo

May 03, 1926 – September 28, 2019

Mitzie was born May 3, 1926 in Hampton Iowa, Daughter of Harry and Lena Carney. She was educated at St. Joseph grade school in the New Hampton Public School System. She attended The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Physical Education. Mitzie was honored by UNI with the Presidents Club Award for her outstanding service and life long contributions to the University.

Mitzie was a physical education teacher in the Des Moines public school system until 1954.

On December 28th, 1949 she married Lex Hawkins and they lived in Des Moines Iowa where Lex had a successful trial law practice for more than 50 years.

Mitzie is survived by her husband Lex, son Scott, daughter-in-law Peggy and her granddaughter Alexis Hawkins.

In 1974 Mitzie started working with International Travel Associates (ITA) where she was a Travel Director for more than 20 years. She traveled the world with ITA entertaining corporate events for Fortune 1000 companies.

After leaving Des Moines, Iowa, Mitzie and Lex lived in Colorado and Arizona where Mitzie was involved in numerous charitable organizations. In Colorado she was involved in the Summit Medical Health Foundation. In 2017 she was awarded the “Spirit of St. Anthony Award” for her years of service as a Board Member of the Foundation. She was an organizer and frequent volunteer for The Rocky Mountain Art Gathering. Mitzie was on the Steering Committee for the Dancing with the Mountain Stars for many years. She was an Advisory Board member for the Summit Community Care Clinic (2012-2018). Mitzie was a frequent volunteer at St. Anthony Hospital in Frisco from the time the hospital opened until a few months ago. She and Lex donated the bronze statue that stands near the front door to St. Anthony Hospital. In 2010 Mitzie received the Dr. Oliver Stonington Outstanding Philanthropist award presented by the Summit Foundation in honor and recognition of her generosity, commitment, dedication and service to Summit County and its residents.

She was a relentless worker who pushed her limits to accomplish the goals of all of the organizations that she volunteered for. You could always count on Mitzie to get the job done right, on time and on budget.

Mitzie was always considerate and willing to help out anyone who asked for her assistance and guidance. Although she had only one biological son, she had many people who considered Mitzie their second Mom. To all of us who loved and adored Mitzie, her affection, guidance and comfort will be truly missed.

She was a tireless worker even well into her 90’s. Thirty days prior to her passing she baked 16 dozen cookies for all of the musicians at the Jazz Festival in Vail Colorado. Then she attended four full days of Jazz concerts with Lex.

Mitzie left her mark on the hearts of the people she touched throughout her entire life. The love that she shared with her family and friends was honest, genuine and heart felt by everyone who knew her well. Thank you Mitzie for the many blessings you have given us. Her physical presence in our lives may be gone, but her spirit will live in our hearts and lives forever!

Mitzie’s Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne, Colorado on November 2, 2019 at 10:30am. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. Please join us to honor and celebrate Mitzie on November 2.

In lieu of Flowers please feel free to make a contribution to one of the following charities that Mitzie loved:

Summit Community Care Clinic-Mitzie Hawkins Memorial Fund (Website: summitclinic.org),

St. Anthony Hospital Foundation, The Summit Foundation, and Bristlecone Health Services.