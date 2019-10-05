Obituary: Thomas Lawrence Christian

Thomas Lawrence Christian

Courtesy photo

Aug 31, 1951 – Jul 31, 2019

Thomas Lawrence Christian, 67, chose to leave this world on July 31, 2019. He was a man of great humor with intelligence and kindness that will be sorely missed. He was an adventurer, sharing his love of travel, the wilderness, and a multitude of interests with loved ones and strangers alike.

He was a full spectrum of a man who did not hide from himself and strove for spiritual growth and fulfillment. We are so glad that we got to spend the time with him that we did.

Among the many loved ones left to carry his legacy are wife Suzanne Boundey, daughter Becky Francis, grandson Oliver Francis, son Matt Guynn, grandsons Daniel Kinsel Guynn, grandson Owen Kinsel Guynn, sister Mary Ann Truax, brothers Joe, Steve, Mike, Jim, and Dave Christian, and many in-laws and chosen family.