Obituary: Timothy A. Hanson

Timothy A. Hanson

Courtesy photo

Jul 01, 1960 – Oct 02, 2019

Timothy A. Hanson was born July 1, 1960 in Vallejo, Ca to David and Mary (Born) Hanson. He passed away October 2, 2019 in Denver, Co. Tim married Rachel Anne Flood on May 25, 2002 who preceded him in death on September 23, 2006. Tim is survived by his brother, Michael (Lori) Hanson, one nephew (David Hanson), three nieces (Abby Hanson, Paige (Cody) Blake, and Haley Hanson), one great-niece (Carlie) and two great-nephews (Bash and Dakota) as well as his extensive extended “chosen” family that surrounded him in the mountains. Tim found his home in Summit County in 1982. A celebration of life will be on Saturday October 5th 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Murphy’s.