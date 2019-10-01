FRISCO — October is conflict resolution and bullying prevention month, an effort to increase education and awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying and conflicts on children of all ages, according to a news release from Summit School District.

Research has concluded that bullying is the most common form of violence and affects millions of American children and adolescents annually, with Summit County survey data showing more than half of students have reported witnessing or experiencing bullying, according to the release.

Summit School District is working with staff, students and families to deal effectively and ethically with daily challenges. The district also incorporates social and emotional topics in its curriculums.

The district also engages in the Summit Conflict Resolution Committee, partnering in events and disseminating resources to staff, students and families during October.

This year, the school district is partnering with Lake Dillon Theatre Co. to host an interactive night of theater and discussion in which students will be performing student-inspired theater. These performances will be paired with education and discussion about resolving conflicts and preventing bullying.

The community is invited to attend the event from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Find more information at Bit.ly/2LZ3wsD.