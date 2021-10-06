October is Conflict Resolution Month in Colorado

The Summit Conflict Resolution Coalition has multiple events to highlight October as Conflict Resolution Month in Colorado. Offerings include a theater production, poetry reading and more.

On Oct. 13, the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center will host a production about bullying presented by Lake Dillon Theatre Co. Next Page Books & Nosh in Frisco will host a poetry reading and discussion on “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” by Joy Harjo, which was selected as the statewide book for Conflict Resolution Month.

There will be various displays related to the book and conflict resolution throughout the month at the Summit County Library branches, Silverthorne Recreation Center and Summit County Justice Center, as well.

More details about the events, as well as digital versions of the “Talking It Out” display panels, are available online at Facebook.com/SummitConflictResolutionCoalition.