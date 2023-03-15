Off to a hot start: Summit track and field team places 6th and 12th at season opener in Lakewood

Ella Hagen crosses the finish line in the 1600-meter run at the 4A Colorado State Track and Field Championships on May 22, 2022. Hagen recently broke the meet record in the girls 1600-meter run at the Ivory Moore "We Are Columbine" Invite on Saturday, March 11. Hagen placed first overall in a time of 5:06.19.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

While much of Summit County was covered in several inches of fresh snow on Saturday morning, the Ivory Moore “We Are Columbine” Invite at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood offered near-perfect conditions for an early season track and field meet on March 11.

The mild and spring-like conditions not only offered Summit a brief reprieve from the long Summit winter season, but also led to a string of impressive marks in the team’s first meet of the season.

Much like last track season, the Summit track and field team appeared to have let little, if any, rust settle in the offseason. Instead, the Ivory Moore Invite provided a peek at potential state qualifiers and performances.

Leading the way for Summit was none other than sophomore Ella Hagen, who raced in four events throughout the day.

Hagen’s most impressive result of the day came in the girls 1600-meter run where Hagen ran in a league of her own.

Almost as soon as the starter’s pistol sounded, Hagen quickly gapped the field and pulled her way to an impressive lead. With no one nearby to push her to a fast time, Hagen continued to dig over the four-lap race and crossed the finish line in first place in a time of 5 minutes, 6.19 seconds — a new meet record.

Hagen was followed by Arvada West High School senior Abby Freda, who finished close to 26 seconds behind Hagen (5:32.07).

“Going into the race I honestly didn’t have much of an idea of what I could do,” Hagen said. “Based on training I knew I was in a similar spot as I was last year. Forty-five minutes before the race I asked my dad if he knew what the meet record was and he told me what it was and I decided that that was a pretty good goal.”

Hagen’s time — which came within two-seconds of her own school record — beat out Fort Collins High School alumnus Lauren Gregory who set the previous meet record of 5:12.56 during her senior track season in 2017. Gregory has since gone on to run collegiately at the University of Arkansas, where she recently placed second in the women’s mile with a time of 4:34.24 at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Nationals.

“With our situation and training being so difficult in the wintertime, to me anytime I get on a track I want to push to my absolute limit and Saturday was no different,” Hagen said. “If I am lacing up the spikes I am going to go as hard as I can on the day no matter the conditions, no matter the competition. It is a privilege to race.”

Within two seconds of her best time last season, Hagen said she feels hopeful and invigorated for the rest of her sophomore track season.

“I am really happy with it and I am excited for what is to come,” Hagen said. “I think the challenge in many scenarios is balancing running fast at the beginning of the season, but not running too fast. It is a long season and you have to maintain it. I am happy where I am at — at the moment — and how much I think I can grow through a season.”

Hagen was far from done for the day — she recorded her next first-place finish of the meet in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.70. She then lent her hand to two relay teams.

In the girls 800-meter sprint medley, Hagen, Braelyn Wentworth, Olivia Lyman and Sage Hanks recorded a time of 1:59.30 to place fourth overall, and Hagen, Hanks, Cece Miner and Adaline Avery finished with a time of 5:01.12 to place eighth in the girls 4×400-meter relay.

Avery began the meet with a fifth-place finish in the girls 3,200-meter run, finishing in 13:27.61.

Outside of the dominating performances in the distance events, the Summit girls track and field team also showed up the competition in the sprint and field events.

Making her high school debut in the 400-meter dash, the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, freshman Faith Fox recorded three top-15 finishes.

Fox placed 13th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.42 seconds and went on to place fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:05.21) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (55.39).

Also running the 400-meter dash was freshman Teagan Barth, who placed sixth with a time of 1:06.58 before helping the Summit girls 4×200-meter relay team place third overall (1:58.23).

Junior Cami Davis took the bronze home in the triple jump with a distance of 30 feet, 10.5 inches. She also took 10th place in the long jump with a best mark of 13 feet, 10 inches.

Cam Fox clears a hurdle during the boys 110-meter hurdles at the St. Vrain Hoka Invitational on May 13,2022. Fox opened his 2023 track season with a second-place finish in the 100-meter high hurdles and an eighth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

On the boys side of the competition, senior Dom Remeikis and junior Cam Fox led the team.

After fall’s successful senior cross-country season, Remeikis started his senior track season with a first-place finish in the boys 1,600-meter run. Remeikis bided his time in the field in the early part of the race before rocketing his way in front of the chase pack.

Remeikis placed first with a time of 4:45.60 — over 8 seconds in front of the second-place finisher.

Fox had two impressive performances in the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. He placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.99 seconds and bounced back for an eighth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (48.08).

Junior Jackson Archambault rounded out the running events by placing fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.92 seconds and seniors River McClung and Tyler Hodges placed in the top 10 in their respective field events.

McClung placed eighth in the boys long jump with a best mark of 17 feet, 11 inches. Hodges placed seventh in the boys triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 10.5 inches.

The high placings resulted in the girls team scoring 53 points for sixth place while the boys scored 26 points for 12th place.

The Summit track and field team will be back in action on Friday, March 17, when the team travels to Rifle for the Rifle Invitational. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

“Now that the team has performed together at a meet, I think we are just going to keep working on really pushing and giving our all out there,” Hagen said. “I think we are just going to keep trying to perform together and perform individually.”