Officials believe they’ve discovered body of missing Front Range man

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Authorities believe they have discovered the body of a missing Front Range man near a cabin in the Steamboat Lake area of North Routt County.

Foul play is not suspected as contributing to his death.

The 66-year-old man was last heard from Nov. 4, and family members contacted law enforcement Saturday, Nov. 10 because the family believed he might be at property the family owns near Steamboat Lake.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the man’s vehicle on the property Saturday.

Search and Rescue volunteers then searched for the man on Saturday and Sunday but were unsuccessful.

Undersheriff Doug Scherar said plans were made to have a cadaver dog help with the search, but it was not needed after a Classic Air Medical helicopter agreed to search the area Wednesday.

Scherar said the helicopter crew discovered what they thought was a body, and Search and Rescue volunteers then helped recover it.

Scherar said the body was located about 2,000 feet up a mountain across from the Steamboat Lake State Park Visitors Center and near the family's cabin.

Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg arrived at the scene and will be responsible for identifying the man and his cause of death.

