Officials: Dillon Dam Road likely will remain closed until after March 20

FRISCO — The Dillon Dam Road will likely be closed for at least the next two weeks due to unsafe conditions, according to Summit County officials.

A number of small avalanches and rockslides impacted the road on Sunday afternoon, along with a falling boulder that tore out a segment of anchors holding a protective net in place on a cliff face overlooking the road.

County officials met with experts on Tuesday morning, who are currently working on a proposal for the necessary repairs to the net based on their observations, according to Robert Jacobs, the county’s road and bridge director.

The earliest contractors will be able to start work is next week, it it will take another week to complete. Jacobs said the road likely won’t open until sometime after March 20.