Officials plan public meeting on ‘unprecedented’ prescribed burns that are OK’d to begin in Breckenridge this November

This map shows the area that will be treated.

United States Forest Service/Courtesy image

Beginning as soon as November, the Dillon Ranger District is planning to conduct prescribed burns northeast of the Wellington Neighborhood in Breckenridge.

A public meeting for interested residents has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons called the project “unprecedented,” saying it will be used as a blueprint for future prescribed burns in the county.

Smoke will be visible from the town of Breckenridge during operations.

The ranger district has collaborated with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Red White & Blue Fire Protection District, Summit County Open Space and Trails, the Town of Breckenridge, Summit Fire & EMS, the Colorado State Forest Service, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control to complete the fuels reduction.

The project is in its final phase of treating 90 acres and is funded by the Summit County Strong Futures Fund.