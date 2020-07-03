Officials remind residents of firework ban ahead of Fourth of July

Fireworks over Lake Dillon at the 2017 4th of July celebration in Frisco. Firework sales are banned under Stage 2 restrictions, and local officials are contemplating a permanent ban.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

With this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show canceled in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, people may be tempted to light their own, a decision that is illegal in both Summit County and the state of Colorado.

In Summit County, fire restrictions prohibit the use and sale of fireworks, according to the county’s wildfire prevention page. The only type of firework that is allowed are sparklers.

“In general, anything that flies or explodes is illegal,” Summit Fire & EMS spokesman Steve Lipsher said. “That’s in all of our municipalities and in the county. It applies to private property.”

In late May, the Dillon Ranger District of White River National Forest enacted stage 1 fire restrictions for the county. The restrictions also prohibit building, maintaining, attending and using open fires.

The county does allow fires for people who have obtained a permit from their fire district, however. Residents and property owners can obtain permits by using their district’s Community Connect page.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Red, White & Blue Fire Protection Service area covers all of the greater Breckenridge. Summit Fire & EMS covers Copper, Silverthorne, Dillon, Montezuma, Frisco, Keystone, Summit Cove, Wildernest, Mesa Corina and the Lower Blue Valley.

In addition to obtaining a permit, the county has outlined other regulations that residents must follow when burning a legal fire:

The device that holds the fire must have a protective screen

The ground underneath the fire must be barren

The fire has to be at least 15 feet away from anything that is flammable

The fire can be no larger than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall

Only non-toxic fuel sources like wood or charcoal are allowed

While Sparkler’s are allowed in most public areas, Lipsher said people should be aware of how hot they can get.

“Even those burn at like 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit,” he said. “So they’re not risk free, and we prefer that people not use any type of fireworks.”

Lipsher said the firework ban’s main purpose is to prevent wildfires.

“This is an arid western forest and fireworks can very easily start a wildfire and they have many, many times over the years,” he said.

Public officials are urging residents to be especially careful this year because a wildfire would take up necessary resources used to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

People who are caught violating the firework ban will have to pay a $150 fine for the first violation, $500 for the second violation and $1,000 for the third violation, according to the county’s firework ordinance. The penalty is even worse for people who cause a wildfire, Lipsher said.

“If you start a wildfire it escalates from there,” he said. “There’s arson potential, there’s prison time potential and, of course, all of the costs of fighting a wildfire. It’s bad news you do not want that.”