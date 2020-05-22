Officials urge fire safety ahead of Memorial Day
Fire restrictions are changing across several jurisdictions within the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire region, and officials are urging members of the public to use care this holiday weekend.
Stage-1 fire restrictions are currently in place in the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest, and all Bureau of Land Management lands within Summit, Garfield and Pitkin counties, and Eagle County within the Roaring Fork Valley. There are also certain restrictions on private lands within Summit, Garfield and Pitkin counties.
Other areas recently lifted restrictions, including the Aspen-Sopris, Blanco, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger districts of the White River National Forest. Restrictions have also been lifted on all Bureau of Land Management lands within Eagle County outside of the Roaring Fork Valley, and on private lands in Eagle County.
The fire danger in Summit County is currently rated moderate.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User