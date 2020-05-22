Officials urge fire safety ahead of Memorial Day

Fire restrictions are changing across several jurisdictions within the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire region, and officials are urging members of the public to use care this holiday weekend.

Stage-1 fire restrictions are currently in place in the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest, and all Bureau of Land Management lands within Summit, Garfield and Pitkin counties, and Eagle County within the Roaring Fork Valley. There are also certain restrictions on private lands within Summit, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

Other areas recently lifted restrictions, including the Aspen-Sopris, Blanco, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger districts of the White River National Forest. Restrictions have also been lifted on all Bureau of Land Management lands within Eagle County outside of the Roaring Fork Valley, and on private lands in Eagle County.

The fire danger in Summit County is currently rated moderate.