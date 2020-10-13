Officials warn smoke from Deep Creek Fire may be visible over coming days

Smoke continues to rise from hot spots inside containments lines on the Deep Creek Fire. Smoke may be visible in the area over the coming days.

Photo from U.S. Forest Service

Officials say that smoke from the Deep Creek Fire may be visible over the coming days as crews continue to mop up the area.

The Deep Creek Fire, an 88-acre blaze that ignited on Oct. 7, is currently 100% contained after about an inch of snow helped to cool things down this weekend. But officials are warning that smoke from vegetation still burning within the fire perimeter may be visible over the coming days from the local area, in particular in the afternoon.

The smoke is typical following initial containment, and is not threatening the existing containment lines, according to the Forest Service. Firefighters will take action if necessary.