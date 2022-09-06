Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.

Vail hosts two consecutive weekends of Oktoberfest fun.

Tomas Cohen Photography/Courtesy photo

It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns.

This year, there is also a dogtoberfest, an oldtoberfest and a falltoberfest. Many of these events have similar activities, from stein-hosting to traditional keg tappings, but each has its own unique attributes and they’re spread out all over the state. Enjoy one for us. Prost.

Copper Kettle Brewing

Copper Kettle Brewing hosts Oktoberfest each fall. (Provided by Copper Kettle Brewing)

Sept. 9-10. Copper Kettle in Denver hosts one of the larger brewery Oktoberfest parties in the city each year, offering up German-style music, food and games like hammerschlagen) over two days. There will also be branded steins for sale and a stein-holding contest. The brewery will also tap its Oktoberfest lager, along with several other German-style beers, including a hefeweizen and a Dunkel lager. No tickets are necessary; copperkettledenver.com .

Lone Tree Brewing

Sept. 10. Lone Tree Brewing brings back its annual Oktoberfest and outdoor Craft Market beginning at 11 a.m. in its parking lot. There will be a three-piece polka band, a stein hoisting competition and the Schnitzelwirt food truck. The outdoor market is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 18 vendors, including those selling jewelry, soap, jam, leather goods, pottery and more.

Dogtoberfest

Sept. 10. Denver is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country, so it makes sense that someone would throw a dog-themed Oktoberfest — and that’s what’s happening at River North Brewing, which hosts Dogtoberfest at its Washington Street taproom. For humans, the brewery will serve its annual Festbier lager along with pretzels; there will also be an Alpine Horn Competition. For dogs, the Fetch Photo Truck will be doing dog photo shoots (signups required) from 2 to 5 p.m., while Clover Dog Co. will be selling dog treats, toys and bandanas. And Taysia Blue Rescue and Lola’s Rescue will have multiple dogs available for adoption throughout the day.

