Ollie’s Pub & Grub opens third location

Ollie's Pub & Grub opened it's third location on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

FRISCO — Ollie’s Pub & Grub, originally a Frisco-based restaurant, has now opened two locations in Breckenridge. The original Breckenridge location at 401 S. Main St. outgrow itself and the owners of Ollie’s decided to open a second location at The Dredge at 180 W. Jefferson St. The new restaurant opened on Thursday, Jan. 30.

“We were just looking to expand our operation,” General Manager James Kubinak said of the new space. “We’ve been at Main Street for almost nine years now.”

Kubinak said that while the restaurant now has a larger space, they are sticking with the same concept. The new location is open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.