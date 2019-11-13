Omni Real Estate named Outstanding Business for support of Housing Works Initiative

The Summit Foundation's Outstanding Business award goes to Omni Real Estate.

Courtesy Joe Kusumoto

FRISCO — Omni Real Estate has been named The Summit Foundation’s Outstanding Business for its philanthropic efforts, including extensive support of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Housing Works Initiative.

The 3-year-old program has helped nearly 100 Summit County residents find long-term rental housing by connecting Summit County workers in need of housing with landlords willing to convert their vacation or short-term rental properties into long-term housing.

When The Summit Foundation and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center were trying to find a solution to the housing problem, resource center Executive Director Brianne Snow said they called on Anne Marie Ohly, owner of Omni Real Estate, for her expertise in the area.

“Omni came to the table pretty early on because we needed someone who understood the market and who understand how to convince these homeowners to basically give us a shot,” Snow said. “So they got involved, and they just had access to Realtors. They already had a pretty significant impact in the community. … They just had the trust of the community, so when they would recruit, people would listen.”

Snow believes the main reason the program is so successful is because of the partnership between the local business and nonprofit organizations.

“I think the partnership really works so well because they really are experts in property management and real estate,” Snow said. “It’s a huge incentive when we can think outside of the box and partner with the great businesses of Summit County.”

Ohly moved to Dillon in 1973 and said her dedication to giving back to the community through her business stems from her appreciation of the community.

“Affordable housing is something that’s really important to me,” Ohly said. “I’ve lived here for 42 years, and I’ve seen many people not be able to live here anymore.”

Ohly explained that the initiative represents an important cause to her as the program works to make property more affordable for renters in Summit County.

“Our partnership with them allows owners to go into the program and be able to keep their rents reasonable by us contributing to less expensive management programs,” Ohly said.

Soul of the Summit philanthropy awards If you go

• When: 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 21

• Where: Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center

• Register: Contact 970-453-5970 or



Award winners

• Outstanding Philanthropist: Howard and Sue Carver

• Outstanding Board Member:

• Outstanding Business: Omni Real Estate

• Outstanding Citizen:

• Outstanding Educator: Chris Hall

• Outstanding Professional in a Nonprofit:

• Outstanding Volunteer: Mary Anne Johnston

• Outstanding Youth: Summit High School Mountain Dreamers

• Outstanding Youth Mentor: Aaron Landau and EVO3

• Community Collaboration: Youth Empowerment Society

• Spirit of the Summit: Mark and Deb Spiers

Omni Property Management, a service offered within Omni Real Estate, offers discounted services as part of its partnership with the Housing Works Initiative, something that helps reduce the cost of long-term rentals for landlords.

“By providing this discount, Omni covers only their operating expenses and essentially provides a donated service to the community,” Danielle McQueen wrote in a letter nominating Omni for the award. “Without this benefit, many homeowners would not find it profitable to rent their unit long term and would continue to list it on the short-term market.”

Omni Real Estate also recruits new homeowners as well as qualified tenants to participate in the program. The company participates in quarterly check-ins with tenants, providing bilingual education and assistance.

“Without the partnership with Omni Real Estate, the (Housing Works Initiative) would not exist — as it is an imperative piece of the recruitment and retention process,” McQueen wrote.

The program provides long-term housing to 67 working adults and 30 children in a total of 32 housing units.

“Omni Real Estate plays a key role in improving outcomes for working families, many of whom would otherwise double up in overcrowded housing or out-migrate to a more affordable community,” McQueen wrote.

In a letter of support by Sharon Cole, who rents out her property through the program, Cole described her positive relationship with Omni Property Management.

“The fact that they choose to be a part of this program is an excellent example of generosity and commitment to the community that others should follow!” Cole wrote.

Aside from work with the Housing Works Initiative, Ohly said she prioritizes giving back to the community and said Omni brokers work with several community programs that put on community dinners and provide student scholarships.

“As I’ve seen the growth here, I just love the mountains every day and am happy that I can live here,” Ohly said. “And I love giving back to the county because they’ve helped me grow in my business, and I’m just very grateful for that.”