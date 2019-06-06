One dead in river rafting accident near EagleVail

Emergency crews responded to calls around 1:10 p.m. that a raft had flipped in the Eagle River.

AVON — A rafting accident near EagleVail left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to calls around 1:10 p.m. that a raft had flipped in the Eagle River. The raft hit a high wave and then a hole on the other side. It flipped and threw all five men into the river.

Four of the five men in the raft managed to scramble to the river bank and safety. One ran to find some golfers on the EagleVail golf course who called 911.

The unaccounted person was located floating near the Eaglebend Apartments in Avon, Colo.

Several agencies worked diligently to implement a river rescue. Once the individual was pulled from the water CPR was started immediately. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, however the resuscitations efforts were unsuccessful.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending next of kin notifications.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



