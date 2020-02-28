One for the books: February ends up tied as snowiest month ever at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort saw record February snowfall. Other Summit County ski areas weren't far behind their own records.

Courtesy Copper Mountain Resort

FRISCO — It’s been an unusually snowy February in Summit County.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Breckenridge Ski Resort became the first resort in Colorado to surpass 300 inches of snow for the season thanks to a record-breaking February. It finished the month with a whopping 120 inches of snow and a seasonlong tally of 321 inches, which is more than 90% of the 353-inch average annual snowfall for the ski area.

Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo reported that the February total ties January 2014 for the single snowiest month on record at the resort, setting it up to have a total season snowfall that is well above average.

“While we can’t predict the weather, historically March can be one of the snowiest months of the season,” Lococo wrote in an email. “And last March, Breck saw a total of 117 inches of snow, and Keystone saw 94 inches.”

Breckenridge was the big winner, but it wasn’t the only ski area setting records in Summit County.

Copper Mountain Resort reported Feb. 24 that a fresh 10 inches of snow put the ski area at 88 inches for the month, beating its 1986 record of 83 inches. Copper finished February with 95 inches and a seasonlong total of 218.5 inches.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s snow total for the month of February came in at 72 inches, missing the 2013 record of 91 inches, according to A-Basin spokeswoman Leigh Hierholzer. Keystone Resort ended the month with 64 inches of snowfall, just shy of its 1993 total of 73 inches, according to spokeswoman Nicole Stull. Loveland Ski Area also came close to its record of 105 inches recorded in 1995, ending February with 91 inches, according to spokesmen John Sellers and Dustin Schaefer.

As of Friday, there were no storms on the horizon for the last day of the month. As for the first March storm, the National Weather Service predicts it will move into the area Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Entrekin said Summit County likely will start seeing snow showers develop Sunday afternoon with the bulk of the storm Sunday night.

“It doesn’t look like a big snow producer,” Entrekin said, adding that accumulation totals are predicted at 2-4 inches. “There will probably be just some scattered snow showers Monday morning, then tapering off in the afternoon.”