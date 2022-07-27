I-70 westbound lanes reopen after closing at Exit 205 near Silverthorne due to a crash
4:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic are open again.
One westbound lane of Interstate 70 is closed as of 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website.
CDOT’s alert said the left lane is closed. The alert did not say how long the closure would last.
This story is developing and will be updated with new information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.