One new coronavirus case reported in Summit County as hospitalizations and deaths remain stagnant
DILLON — One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported on the Summit County coronavirus webpage Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Summit County to 78. No additional hospitalizations were reported and the number of deaths remains one.
Four more people have been tested since Monday, bringing the total number of people tested for COVID-19 in Summit County to 216. Over half — 136 — of those tests have been returned negative.
According to the data, the highest frequency of cases by age group is for individuals ages 50-59, making up 19% of positive cases. However, individuals ages 20-29 and 30-39 each make up 18% of cases or 36% of the total.
While testing has been expanded from critically ill patients to include moderately ill patients, along with first responders and health care workers, individuals experiencing mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are not being tested. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness are asked to report their symptoms in the Summit County Symptom Tracker.
