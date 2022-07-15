One person wounded, suspect arrested in Glenwood Springs shooting

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A suspect was arrested and another person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter situation in Glenwood Springs on Thursday morning, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to multiple shots fired at a residence near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

The person injured by gunshot was recovered from the scene and taken to Valley View Hospital to be treated. A female was also able to exit the residence safely, the release states.

After more than an hour, negotiators with the Glenwood Springs Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office talked the suspect out of the residence around 12:41 p.m., the release states. The suspect was taken into custody, and officers continued their investigation in the area Thursday.

An ensuing stay-at-home order was issued in response and was lifted Thursday afternoon.

Responding agencies included the Colorado State Patrol, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, surrounding police departments and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. The Garfield County All Hazards team responded with a BearCat armored vehicle, while Eagle County also provided a defense vehicle, the release states.

