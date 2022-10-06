OneBreckenridge.com wins Government Standard of Excellence award

OneBreckenridge.com , an online resource connecting Breckenridge residents with resources that address challenges unique to tourism destinations, won the 2022 Government Standard of Excellence from the Web Marketing Association.

Each year, the association recognizes the best websites across 96 industries.

Launched in February, the website allows residents to stay connected with the community calendar, schedule for town and county meetings, sustainability trainings and Colorado state updates. Business owners and employees can take advantage of a variety of tools, including concierge information, transit impacts, local maps, occupancy forecasts, sustainability programs and financial resources.