Online education program expands to 4th and 5th-grade students

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, a tuition-free online education program approved by Colorado’s State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education, is expanding its courses to fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Staffed by Colorado-licensed teachers specializing in a variety of subjects, the academy offers students the opportunity to earn college credits with concurrent enrollment. Its unique programs include outdoor leadership where students spent five days in the mountains snowshoeing.

More information can be found at CODCA.K12.com . Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is now open.