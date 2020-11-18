Open for Thanksgiving? Add your restaurant to our list | SummitDaily.com
Open for Thanksgiving? Add your restaurant to our list

News News |

Nicole Miller
  

A new public health order expected to be released this week will shut down in-person dining at restaurants across Summit County.

The Summit Daily News is compiling a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving for carryout.

To be included in the list, email the following information to news@summitdaily.com:

  • Restaurant name
  • Address, phone number and website
  • Hours on Thanksgiving

If you have a special menu for Thanksgiving, please also include the following details:

  • Menu
  • Cost
  • Deadline to order

The list will be published on SummitDaily.com and will be updated daily through Thanksgiving.

