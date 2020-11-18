Open for Thanksgiving? Add your restaurant to our list
A new public health order expected to be released this week will shut down in-person dining at restaurants across Summit County.
The Summit Daily News is compiling a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving for carryout.
To be included in the list, email the following information to news@summitdaily.com:
- Restaurant name
- Address, phone number and website
- Hours on Thanksgiving
If you have a special menu for Thanksgiving, please also include the following details:
- Menu
- Cost
- Deadline to order
The list will be published on SummitDaily.com and will be updated daily through Thanksgiving.
