Open house for Silverthorne’s Smith Ranch project Wednesday

Silverthorne is hosting its third open house later this week for a massive workforce housing and commercial development project on the Smith Ranch property.

The community forum will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Pkwy.

The developer selected to spearhead the project, Compass Homes, is proposing the first draft of the Smith Ranch planned-unit development, which will establish zoning and density for property, according to the town.

The roughly 62-acre parcel on the northern end of town is divided into two distinct pieces of land with about 51 acres designated for 180 or more workforce-housing units and 11 acres slated for commercial development.

For the residential piece of the project, the developer is looking at a combination of town homes, duplexes, triplexes and single-family units, all of which are to be owner-occupied and deed-restricted.

The town bought the Smith Ranch property in two land deals, one in November 2008 and the other in August 2013, and town officials see the property at Highway 9 and Ruby Ranch Road as a key piece of Silverthorne's ongoing economic development efforts.

Hopes are to break ground sometime this spring with construction on the first homes possibly starting as early as next summer.

For more, SmithRanchNeighborhood.com.