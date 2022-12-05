OpenSnow’s Joel Gratz to speak about weather forecasts, technology at The Pad

Joel Gratz, founder of OpenSnow, stands in front of his presentation at the Summit Prosperity Initiative’s Winter Startup Celebration on Nov. 11, 2021. Gratz will visit Silverthorne for a talk this week.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

Joel Gratz, the founding meteorologist at OpenSnow, will visit Silverthorne this week to share his knowledge on how to read weather forecasts to plan perfect days on the snow.

Additionally, Gratz will discuss the short-term and long-range outlook for the upcoming season, new weather technology that is being developed by OpenSnow and more.

The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Tickets are $10 and benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Visit EventBrite.com to purchase.