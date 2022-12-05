OpenSnow’s Joel Gratz to speak about weather forecasts, technology at The Pad
Joel Gratz, the founding meteorologist at OpenSnow, will visit Silverthorne this week to share his knowledge on how to read weather forecasts to plan perfect days on the snow.
Additionally, Gratz will discuss the short-term and long-range outlook for the upcoming season, new weather technology that is being developed by OpenSnow and more.
The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Tickets are $10 and benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. Visit EventBrite.com to purchase.
