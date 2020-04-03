Opinion | Amy Manka: Focus on pedestrian safety, fire station, traffic

Amy Manka

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Accountant

Years in Summit County: 12 in Summit, 7 in Silverthorne

Family: Husband, Joe Manka; two daughters ages 8 and 4

Civic involvement: Started the Facebook group One Man’s Junk Summit County

How could you not love Silverthorne? We have a great community with wonderful people and an excellent environment to raise a family. This, naturally, attracts growth, which yields exciting changes but also presents new challenges. As a mother of two extremely ambitious young girls ages 8 and 4, I have a unique perspective that would be beneficial as we continue to grow and evolve. We are active in many areas of our community spending multiple evenings each week at the recreation center, visiting local parks in the summer and winter, and are constantly out enjoying the amenities of our town.

As we fellowship with other families in our community, I hear many concerns from our residents on a wide variety of issues. Some of the top priorities are pedestrian safety, building a fire station and traffic concerns. I can offer honesty and thoughtful leadership from a different and practical perspective to the council. I want my council position to be a direct voice for our community. I pledge to always be an open ear for all members of our town and look forward to addressing the issues that we currently face and those that will arise as we continue to experience growth and development. I have a history of being a voice of reason and working well with other leaders in a collaborative spirit. My goal is for Silverthorne to be the best it can possibly be for many years to come. I am so proud to call this town my home, and I want my children to always feel they were fortunate to grow up in such a wonderful community.

Amy Manka is running unopposed for Silverthorne Town Council.