Opinion | Brad Bailey: Welfare of residents, town core rejuvenation are key

Brad Bailey

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Homebuilder, architect, property management

Years in Summit: 17

Family: Wife, Vicki; three grown children with children of their own

Civic involvement: Current Dillon Town Council member, four years; Snake River Planning Commission, three years; Dillon Planning Commission, seven years; HOA president; and multiple council subcommittee memberships

I am honored and thrilled to be able to continue as a Dillon Town Council member. I have enjoyed immensely the past four years and am truly energized about the next term. I believe my professional and learned civic skills are a positive and consistent asset to the council and town staff.

Health and welfare of residents

My No. 1 priority is simply the health and welfare of our town and its residents. My council members and I are extremely fortunate to have an incredibly capable, passionate and creative town staff. Across their manager positions and staff, they are always attuned to the financial, safety, marketing and infrastructure issues that affect us daily.

Rejuvenate Dillon town core

Support Local Journalism Donate



About four years ago, Town Council initiated an effort to create an economic resurgence in the central Dillon core. We realized, as had multiple councils prior, that the core area needed some serious attention to make it attractive for our residents and guests. The obstacles were formidable: We had outdated “zero lot line” zoning and platting, an ambiguous “entry” to the town via Lake Dillon Drive, the preponderance of condominium complexes that were inadvertently allowed to “ring” the core (without a traditional wide access to the lake) and no plan to attract and/or manage any hopeful growth to come. Our issues were the exact opposite of other towns, Breckenridge and Steamboat come to mind, that had their retail and commercial areas on either side of a busy and burgeoning state highway.

As many conceptual development projects proceed, there are always many components and different directions they can take. An early creative instance happened in 2012 as the town voted to create an Urban Development District across our boundaries. The premise is that, as property values rise, the town gets to keep a portion of those incremental taxation funds and use them toward town redevelopment projects. Those funds are now growing and being used to further quality improvements.

The opportunity to rebuild our Dillon Amphitheater was also an example of an amenity project that met our community and development wishes. It was simply too good to pass up. From napkin sketches to the amazing venue it is today, I am very proud to have been part of it.

Council and town staff also took the extraordinary step of implementing architectural design standards for our major projects. I do not believe, except for small “overlay zoning districts,” that any other local municipality has done so unilaterally. This has brought a heightened sense of architecture and detailing to our newer projects, and I believe that decision will be a longstanding and amazing additive to our town core.

The results of these initiatives are illustrated by the numerous developments that have been completed or started construction here in Dillon. From the two phases of the Sail Lofts, the Vista Apartments, the Uptown 240 complex, the Homewood Suites and the start of Vail Health’s amazing facility across U.S. Highway 6, it is obvious that things are happening.

Preservation and enhancement of natural resources

To have a world-class marina and the lake frontage is absolutely immeasurable. We should continue our current efforts to bolster the marina, its retail and lake activities as well as our relationships with our landlord, the Denver Water Board. Our Town Park, which is just entering the first of three town-funded improvement phases, is planned to be first class acreage suitable for a variety of users and activities. It is the largest parcel in the town core, and we are planning for generations to come.

Brad Bailey is running unopposed for Dillon Town Council.