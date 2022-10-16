Opinion | Chris Scherr: I will make changes if elected as Summit County sheriff￼

Chris Scherr

Chris Scherr/Courtesy photo

I am seeking election to be your next Summit County sheriff. First and foremost is your safety, your family’s safety and the safety of our visitors. From my perspective as a police officer in Summit County, we have seen an unprecedented increase in crime. Colorado is No. 1 in auto theft. I have seen increased overdoses and narcotics trafficked into and through our community. Yet, I have not seen a change in how the Sheriff’s Office addresses these issues. I am running to make that change. I have enjoyed meeting with Summit County residents who have seen these issues and the many other problems that characterize the current administration. In response, I have decided to run independent of any political party to put your well-being before politics.

Occupation: Police officer at the Dillon Police Department Years in Summit County: 15 Years Family: Wife Michelle Scherr, who is an ER physician; a 4-year-old son; our two dogs

I have been a dedicated public servant for 19 years. I started in the volunteer fire service and was promoted through the ranks. I have held my EMT since 2005 and worked for Copper Ski Patrol and EMS in Northern New Jersey. In 2014, I entered my law enforcement career at the Dillon Police Department after completing Colorado Mountain College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy. As an officer, I have had proven results in crime prevention and solving crime through community policing. As a field training officer, I trained fellow officers to create community partnerships and to use proactive policing tactics. As a detective, I have led and collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies to combat deadly and addictive narcotics in our community. I have worked on drug distribution cases of persons bringing methamphetamine from the Front Range to Summit County. I am an expert in mobile data forensics and have worked on complex cybercrime cases utilizing modern technologies to solve local crimes of sexual assault, child exploitation, extortion and cyberbullying.

I look forward to accomplishing my goals with the help of Mark Heminghous in the role of undersheriff. A retired police chief for the town of Dillon from 2014-20, Mark has 26 years of law enforcement experience in patrol, narcotics investigation, SWAT, administration and operations. Additionally, Mark has his master’s degree from the University of Colorado in police executive leadership. After retiring from Dillon, Mark and his wife of 33 years, Jeri, wanted to try something different, so they moved to Bend, Oregon. After two years in the high desert, they realized how much they missed living in the Rocky Mountains and are looking forward to returning to Summit County.

Mark worked closely with members of the Sheriff’s Office for 17 years. Mark watched the Sheriff’s Office reduce the number of patrol deputies, minimizing community interaction. Mark believes the personnel at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has the potential to do great work for the citizens and visitors of the county if their leadership would provide the training and opportunities to do so. Mark is excited to use his work and life experience to help me empower team members to be leaders in the community through training, coaching and mentoring. Mark and I look forward to achieving all the goals outlined below for our community.

Priorities

We need a proactive patrol division focused on the safety of our schools, citizens and visitors, not focused on administration. I will work with my command staff, and we will work together to retain, train and hire qualified deputies. We will foster a proactive and community policing mindset through training and support.

I want a better representation of our residents of Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office needs to hire and train more Spanish-speaking deputies.

I want to impact the narcotics trafficking of meth, heroin and fentanyl into our community through enforcement, education and treatment. I want to start a Criminal Interdiction Unit working with local partners in law enforcement and our criminal justice system to combat the flow of narcotics.

I want greater transparency of our Sheriff’s Office and crimes occurring in the community to build trust. Good, bad or otherwise, information must be shared with the community.

I’m running to ensure these priorities are accomplished for our community’s safety. For more information, please visit NextSummitSheriff.com . I look forward to serving our community.

Chris Scherr is the unaffiliated challenging candidate running for Summit County Sheriff.