Opinion | Joel Dixon: Working to protect landowners’ rights

Joel Dixon

Courtesy photo

Occupation: Self-employed at Dixon Painting

Years in Summit County: 30

Family: Married with two children

Civic involvement: Current Blue River trustee, Blue River Trails Committee member and Summit County Wildfire Council member

I have been fortunate to call Blue River my home for the past 24 years. I have enjoyed the lifestyle and recreational opportunities Blue River offers and am thrilled that my children are also able to experience the joys that drew me here years ago.

The town of Blue River is a very unique town that has evolved from 1960s outdoor enthusiasts enjoying their cabin retreat to a town that now supports a blend of full-time residents working throughout the Summit County community and second-home owners. Since its inception, the town has always been a residential community and has never had any commercial zoning. We are blessed with the best of both worlds. We live in a serene mountain environment yet are only minutes away from the world-class town and ski resort of Breckenridge.

Through the years of living here, I have noticed transitions of the “wants and needs” that the people in our community had. Four years ago, I decided that I could be a helpful steward in the balance and decided to run for the Blue River Board of Trustees. Thanks to my fellow residents, I was elected. It is important we have in place proper code regulations, staff and law enforcement capable of ensuring that our residents can know there is a solution for any problem they may have. Community outreach and participation are critical in this success, as well. Also, the impact on our infrastructure is evident and is always an ongoing effort. Since being elected to the Board of Trustees, we now have a full-time police force to address residents’ concerns as well as a staff to manage maintenance efforts. Open space and trail networks are valuable assets that I am working to help preserve. Blue River in the past had shown little interest in being involved with the other entities within Summit County. By becoming more involved with our neighboring towns and municipalities, we can have a greater impact on the successes of both our needs and the needs of our greater community. I am sitting on the Summit County Wildfire Council representing the town of Blue River and am glad to be involved with solutions in important challenges that all of us face regardless of what town we live in.

It has been an honor to serve all of you in our town and an incredible experience to serve on a board consisting of very smart, capable and dedicated people that I truly believe have the best interest of the town and its residents in mind. I will continue to do my best to represent you and the town in my next term.

My top three priorities:

1. To represent our residents and property owners, always respecting landowners’ rights.

2. To continue to help foster the effort of acquiring open space and improving our trail network.

3. Thoroughly analyzing all future projects through our capital improvement plan, ensuring our resources are properly spent for the benefit of our town.

Joel Dixon is one of five candidates for three open seats on the Blue River Board of Trustees.